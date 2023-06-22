Tim Easterby and Emily Roberts team up to win Ladies' Derby for second year in succession

Tim Easterby: trained winner of the Ladies' Derby again Credit: Grossick Racing 07710461723

Tim Easterby and Emily Roberts combined to win the Ladies' Derby for amateur jockeys for the second year running on Ladies' Day.

Sameem got a dream split up the rail to win easily after Roberts had the 9-2 chance anchored well off the breakneck early exchanges in the 1m4f contest, creeping into it three furlongs out before beating Valley Of Flowers by four lengths.

The local duo followed up their win in the race 12 months ago with 9-4 favourite Saulire Star.

Barg makes his mark

Barg took advantage of a couple of notable absentees to win by five and a half lengths in the 6f restricted novice stakes. The evens favourite would arguably have won even if everyone had turned up when making a nice step forward from his debut at Thirsk when third.

He could tackle something pretty smart next time on this showing. Speaking from Royal Ascot, trainer Karl Burke said: "Barg is a smart colt all right and that was a nice start to the day."

Another Bottle

Veteran Justanotherbottle followed up his win of a year ago in the 6f Ladies Day Handicap. The nine-year-old ran off a 13lb lower mark than in 2022 when scoring for Kevin Ryan and Sam James, who was completing a double after winning on Barg.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.