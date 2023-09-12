Thunder Roll breaks her maiden tag as she fends off rivals in resolute fashion in the Listed Oyster Stakes

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Thunder Roll had been desperately unlucky not to get off the mark in four starts, but she picked an opportune day to shed her maiden tag in the Listed Oyster Stakes.

The Night Of Thunder filly had not finished out of the first three, including when beaten just over two lengths into third in the Group 3 Munster Oaks at Cork by Rosscarbery in June.

She was unable to open her account back in maiden company over ten furlongs at the Curragh last month but the step up in trip seemed to work the oracle on this occasion.

She showed a determined attitude in the last 100 yards to fend off Enfranchise and 5-4 favourite Echoes In Rain who were both finishing with a rattle.

The three-year-old got over from stall 11 and was always positioned prominently under Dylan Browne McMonagle. She took matters up on the turn for home before repelling all challengers up the Ballybrit hill.

McMonagle said: "She's a very straightforward filly. She was up to a mile and a half and I knew she would stay the trip well.

"I let her jump forward from the gates and it was a bit messy for the first half, there was plenty of bumping and barging around the first bend and I kind of got the worst of it. I was caught a little bit deep, but halfway down the back she got into a nice rhythm.

"I was fairly keen to keep it smooth on her and get a clean run. I did hit the front too early but she was good and tough when she got there, she kept pulling it out. She has been a model of consistency and is versatile with regards to ground and trip. She looks like she will be even better next year."

Laughifuwant wins at Galway again

Laughifuwant landed the 1m½f rated race for the father and son duo of trainer Gerard Keane and jockey Colin.

The eight-year-old was stepping up slightly in trip after finishing ninth in the Irish Cambridgeshire and is a course specialist, this being his fourth success at Galway. The 86-rated winner has been a fantastic servant to connections and could be set for a new career over sticks.

Gerard Keane said: "It's great to get him back winning as he's been a great horse for us. He was very unlucky not to win a Group race, he was second in a couple at Listed level.

"He is ground dependent, the softer the better. He could go hurdling, I don't know whether it will happen or not but he jumps well at home."

Another smart Ballydoyle juvenile

Grosvenor Square is the latest talented juvenile emerge from Ballydoyle as he took the opening 1m½f maiden in cosy style. A half-brother to Irish Derby winner Santiago, the Galileo colt really began to thunder home once he got organised in the straight to gallop away by two and a quarter lengths.

