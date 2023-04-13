'The King George is the obvious race for him' - Shishkin shows his class to reel in Ahoy Senor in the Aintree Bowl

Shishkin proved the long-debated decision to step up in trip was the right move after sweeping to victory over Ahoy Senor in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase.

The star chaser has been reinvented over longer distances this season and flourished in a first try over 3m1f, staying on resolutely under Nico de Boinville after jumping into the lead at the last and pulling clear by one and a half lengths.

Ahoy Senor dictated the pace under Brian Hughes in his bid for a third consecutive success at the Grand National meeting, with Shishkin settling for third along the rail under a patient ride by Nico de Boinville.

As the field set off on the final circuit, Shishkin moved into contention and despite Ahoy Senor pulling into a sizeable lead down the home straight, the eventual winner rallied in imperious fashion to claim his fifth Grade 1 victory.

"Ahoy Senor is difficult to pass when he's jumping all over the track, so he had to be really gutsy today and battle it out," De Boinville said. "I'm over the moon with him, the team have done a fantastic job at home.

"I didn't have the speed, so I thought I would just wait and take my time. It's a long way up the straight here. I'm delighted for everybody."

Failing to finish in last season's Champion Chase proved a major catalyst for Shishkin, who also failed to sparkle on his return in December's Tingle Creek. He was stepped up to two miles and five furlongs in February's Ascot Chase and responded with a 16-length romp.

Henderson opted for the Ryanair this year over a possible Gold Cup bid, where he rallied for second behind Envoi Allen despite a bad mistake at the third last.

"It was a great race," Henderson said. "Two out we looked in trouble, but he proved he stays because he had to chase down the leader. Credit to Ahoy Senor, he's been a brave old horse out in front and has been hard to pass.

"He was like he was at Ascot, he had to jump well the whole way and he was never on the bridle at all at Cheltenham. I took the tongue tie off him and everyone has done a great job to get him back. You'd have to say the King George is the obvious race for him and you'd have to take it from there."

A Plus Tard, who sought to get back on track after being pulled up in the Gold Cup, was 16 lengths back in third under Rachael Blackmore.

