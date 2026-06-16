'This year is obviously very special' - Kizlyar delivers emotional victory for owners as Joseph O'Brien bags Ascot Stakes one-two

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Kizlyar completed an emotional victory in the Ascot Stakes for syndicate owner Margaret Heffernan, who lost her husband three months ago.

The HOS Syndicate, an idea originally conceived by Andrew Heffernan, has become a strong pillar of the family, bringing generations together, and the four-year-old Kizlyar, trained by Joseph O'Brien , defied odds of 25-1 to provide a poignant success for all involved.

"Today is special because I lost my husband 12 weeks ago," Heffernan said. "This was his week and the idea of a syndicate for the grandchildren was really his. He believed in it and believed in Joseph so much.

"He would have been absolutely thrilled. We had two winners at Ascot last year and this year is obviously very special. We have more grandchildren than ever and I said to Joseph that he would be so delighted for him as well.

"I have two sets of grandchildren, older and younger. The older ones, some of them have never come racing, but it's brought them all together. Even though they are at different stages of their lives and in different places around the world, they're all here today."

Joey Sheridan celebrates his first Royal Ascot winner on board Kizlyar Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Kizlyar had won over 1m6f at Killarney on his previous start, but he had no issue with the step up to 2m4f here and, under Joey Sheridan , proved his stamina in a prolonged duel with stablemate Defiantly, who had taken the lead turning for home.

As the pair battled it out, Sheridan's whip became tangled under the arm of Defiantly's jockey James Doyle. However, he quickly recovered and edged out the fellow 25-1 shot by a head, providing the 24-year-old with his first Royal Ascot winner.

The King and Queen's Reaching High went off the 13-8 favourite, but trailed home last.

"I didn't know it but my right arm got caught up with James," Sheridan said. "I thought he would definitely come back at me, but I know this lad would stick his neck out and, when I got my arm back, I just put it down and he was so genuine.

"It means everything. I only started riding for Joseph last year and that's what's kept me in Ireland. I can't thank him enough for what he's given me. To pay him back is brilliant."

McDonald maps out win

Wathnan Racing celebrated their first winner of the royal meeting when Map Of Stars teamed up with James McDonald to win the Listed Wolferton Stakes.

The operation fielded three runners in the Listed contest, with James Doyle aboard favourite Haatem and Jamie Spencer riding King's Gambit, but it was Australian-based rider McDonald who delivered victory aboard the 13-2 shot for French trainer Francis Graffard.

Map Of Stars (James McDonald) won the Wolferton Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Map Of Stars had not visited the winner's enclosure since April 2025 and arrived here after finishing 17 lengths adrift in a Group 3 at Longchamp. However, fitted with cheekpieces here, he bounced back to form in impressive fashion to beat Wimbledon Hawkeye by half a length.

"I'm very grateful to James Doyle, who gave me a great rundown on the horse, and Mr Graffard," McDonald said. "It's an amazing opportunity and he gave me a fantastic feel. James said before the race that he had a hard choice to make here.

"To ride here at Ascot, have a look at this place – it's magnificent, and it's so elegant with so much prestige."

Royal winner for King

Daiquiri Bay closed the opening day by backing up his latest win with victory in the Copper Horse Stakes for trainer Alan King.

The four-year-old made a successful reappearance at Newmarket last month, following a gelding operation, to end a winless run stretching back nearly a year, with Rossa Ryan again on board.

Daiquiri Bay (Rossa Ryan, near) beats Gamrai in the Copper Horse Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The 6-1 shot had beaten Gamrai in that Newmarket success and he once again had his rival's measure on this occasion, prevailing by a head.

"It's brilliant, especially to ride winners for Alan," Ryan said. "I've got more enjoyment from this lad winning than all the rest of them.

"Alan has been one man who's been fighting my corner all the time. We had a plan with this lad and it was one plan well executed."

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