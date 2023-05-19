'This win will forever be in my heart' - apprentice Sophie Clements strikes on first ride at Newmarket

Chris Dwyer turned back the clock when saddling his first winner on the Rowley Mile for over 25 years when Epic Express came with a late rattle to land the opening 6f hands-and-heels apprentice handicap.

It was an in-house success as jockey Sophie Clements, who is attached to Nigel Tinker, is on the books of Dwyer's wife and jockeys' agent Shelley.

Clements was riding the sixth winner of her career and said: "It is my first time here and hopefully it won’t be my last as it is a great track. This win will forever be in my heart."

It may have been the 18-year-old's first ride at Newmarket but the pre-course walk paid dividends as she burst out of the Dip to reel in Society Lion.

Dwyer said: "Sophie was recommended to us by the Tinklers and she's a very good kid. I don't know exactly when my last winner here was but it was a very long time ago. "

Postman's son delivers

Jockey Harry Burns's father is a postman by trade and the 3lb claimer delivered on 5-2 favourite Adjuvant in the 1m6f handicap. It was the jockey's first ride for Michael Bell and the four-year-old was following up a previous second at the track on 1,000 Guineas day.

Bell said: "Fair play to my son Nick who decided to declare the horse here at the last minute. He's done that very well and hopefully he could sneak into one of the handicaps at Royal Ascot."

Dean at the double

Simon and Ed Crisford's groom Robert 'Brilly' Dean had led up Chesspiece to win to finale at York on Thursday and 24 hours later he was back in the winner's enclosure when stablemate Quddwah defied a penalty in the mile novice.

The winner was backed from 4-1 in the morning to half those odds to back up his recent debut win at Salisbury, when obliging under Jamie Spencer.

Ed Crisford said: "The team are just coming together now and this fellow could be a contender for something like the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot although he'll have to have another run beforehand to qualify."

Spencer followed up just 35 minutes later when Repertoire won the mile handicap for David Simcock.

Curtis answers the call

The 1m2f maiden stakes had been won by some decent types and the Ralph Beckett-trained Davideo may well prove another judging by the way he outclassed his rivals under Ben Curtis.

The 5-1 chance ran into the smart Mostabshir on his final start on the all-weather last backend and looked to have thrived since when making all to see off Vaguely Royal.

Curtis said: "He moved beautifully into the Dip and he's a nice horse. I don't ride for Ralph often but he rings me when he wants a winner!"