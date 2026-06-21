'This will be a big year for her' - improving Coedana may have Group 1 target after Castle Stakes success

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Ed Bethell may soon be "shooting for the stars" with progressive filly Coedana .

The four-year-old has improved her personal best Racing Post Rating on all bar one of her nine outings and could be set for a Group 1 target after reaching new heights by landing a first Listed success in the Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes.

"She's in the [Group 2] Princess of Wales's Stakes and she's going to get a few options, but the race I'd really like to have a look at – and I know it's shooting for the stars – is the Yorkshire Oaks," her trainer said.

"That's in the back of our mind because it's normally a small field and we could get some Group 1 black type for her owner-breeders.

"She's improving and when fillies get on a roll like this you don't know their ceiling. She doesn't work as though she's a Group horse, but she's always been very nice and this will be a big year for her."

Coedana, who had bumped into Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hope Estrange when third in the Pinnacle Stakes at Carlisle last month, held Revoir off by a neck under Connor Beasley here.

"That was a good performance," said Bethell. "Her form has been pretty solid and she's getting better and better. It was always the plan after Carlisle to come here, and thankfully it worked out."

Love Hearts

Adrian Keatley has won stakes races with five different two-year-olds in the last four seasons and looks to have another smart juvenile on his hands this term.

Clash Of Hearts earned a likely step up to Group company by making all under Mikey Sheehy in the 6f novice, coming home five lengths clear.

"He's a nice horse," said his Malton-based trainer. "He's big and strong and laid-back, he does everything easily. Mikey had to be niggling at him as he's a big, lazy fella, but he has loads and loads of ability."

Mikey Sheehy: won on Clash Of Hearts Credit: David Carr

Keatley has won four Listed juvenile contests since 2023 and took a Group 3 contest with Symbol Of Strength, who was also placed in the Gimcrack Stakes.

"I won't rush to run him again," he said of Clash Of Hearts.

"We'd like to think he'd be good enough maybe to go to Goodwood for the Richmond over six furlongs, then he might be a Gimcrack horse."

He could be joined at Goodwood by 2m2f handicap winner Secret Force , of whom Keatley said: "He got the trip well and has a lot of ability."

Instant success

John Egan was riding winners before many of his weighing-room colleagues were born, but he retains plenty of drive and ability at 58, as he showed by getting the Michael Wigham-trained Instant Bond up close home in the 6f handicap.

It was the jockey's sixth victory of 2026, and he said: "You always want more winners, but I'm happy. I'm riding well and just need more support – I need more Michael Wighams!"

John Egan: "You always want more winners but we're happy" Credit: Getty Images

Instant Bond came from some way off the pace, and Egan said: "I was drawn ten so that made it a little difficult, but I was lucky the split came and we got out. They went quick and the cards fell right for me. It looks easy when it is easy!"

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