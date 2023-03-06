'This was our jackpot goal' - Forward Plan pays off for Anthony Honeyball

Anthony Honeyball's rich vein of form continued as Forward Plan claimed his "jackpot goal" in the 3m½f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old, who has now finished in the top two in each of his last six starts, claimed an eight-length victory in the £20,000 contest to elevate Honeyball's strike-rate to 44 per cent for the past two weeks.

The trainer enjoyed ten winners last month and continued his streak by striking with his only runner of the day, who was completing back-to-back wins under Ben Godfrey.

"We're really thrilled with him," Honeyball said. "It was a bit of a no-brainer to come here after he won well at the track last time and we hoped he was still on a workable mark.

"He ticked all the boxes at home, so although we were taking a bit of punt with the weather – he needs good, good to soft ground – we knew we had to hold our nerve and wait for this race. This was our jackpot goal for him and as long as he ran nicely and finished in the top four we'd have been overwhelmed.

"To win in the fashion he did was very exciting and Ben gave him a lovely ride. We're back in a bit of form and it's lovely to see a horse like him progressing."

Winning return

Caryto Des Brosses returned from an 11-month layoff in fine style to land the 3m½f open hunters' chase by two and a quarter lengths under Dale Peters.

A return to Cheltenham's evening meeting in May could be on the cards next, while trainer David Kemp may depend on Peters for 20-1 shot Law Of Gold in the Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival next week.

. Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.