'This race has been good to us' - locally trained winner sends the crowd into raptures as the well-backed favourite wins the Blazers

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Kings Hill sent the crowd into raptures as the well-backed locally trained winner justified favouritism to land the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase .

Available at 10-1 this morning, a steady stream of support throughout the day saw that price halved at the off for the day's feature race.

Well positioned and travelling sweetly throughout under JJ Slevin, the seven-year-old pulled clear turning in and could not be caught by the chasing pack.

It was a third success in the race for Athenry-based trainer Paul Gilligan, and his first since Born By The Sea won under his son Jack back in 2021.

“This means an awful lot, and this race has been good to us,” Gilligan said. “The win is a credit to all the lads that help us, my name is just on the licence.

“I suppose this is a long time in my head and I’d love to think he would have been a Galway Plate horse and we might look at that next year but he wouldn’t have gotten into it this year.

“We like competing at the festivals and we were lucky enough to have success at Cheltenham too. Things have been good to us, and these are the races and places we want to win.”

“He could go the whole way to the top”

Regally bred Vicar Street took the first step on the arduous path of living up to the reputation set by his pedigree when winning the 2m6½f Guinness Beginners Chase .

By Galileo and out of top race mare Vroum Vroum Mag, the seven-year-old raced just twice over hurdles before being sent over fences this term.

An adequate third at Punchestown last month set him up nicely for this, and punters latched onto the Willie Mullins-trained gelding to send him off the 13-8 favourite.

Vicar Street tracked his stablemate Ocastle Des Mottes into the straight, and when Harry Cobden got serious with him he started to lengthen clear in a taking fashion to win.

“It was a good performance and he’s improving nicely,” Mullins said. “He had that little bit more class than the horse in second and won easily enough in the end. Hopefully he’ll move on to one of the other festivals, maybe Listowel.

"With his pedigree, he could go the whole way to the top, but he's been a little disappointing up to now, so he just needs to bridge that gap, but maybe he will now over fences.”

Progressive Joga Bonito bolts up

A newly gelded Joga Bonito was a class apart in the 7f maiden as he provided trainer Paddy Twomey with his second winner of the week.

The 85,000gns yearling, who is co-owned by Tony Bloom, had failed to justify favouritism in his opening three outings but he looked a different prospect here as he coasted home by three and a half lengths.

Twomey pointed towards a recent gelding operation as the likely reason for Joga Bonito’s progress.

“He probably needed to be a gelding. He wasn’t a well-behaved colt and I’d say the operation has brought about improvement in him,” the winning trainer said.

“I think he’s a horse who can continue to progress.”

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