'This opens up a few options' - Da Capo Glory gets up late to keep the flag flying for Padraig Butler

Cork trainer Padraig Butler hopes stable star Da Capo Glory can put him on the map, and winning one of the feature races on a Saturday at Punchestown will do no harm.

The Fame And Glory gelding had run well when second in a conditions hurdle at the festival meeting in April, and went one better here under Mike O'Connor in quite a dramatic finish to a similar contest.

The horse had been one of the first off the bridle, and one or two of his rivals looked a little more likely at the top of the straight. The drama came at the last as Grade 1-winning hurdler at this track Jeff Kidder unseated Neil Ryan when in with a chance, and from there it was left to Butler's charge to mow down the front-running Ash Tree Meadow on the run to the line, and that he did.

"He's a lovely horse," said Butler. "That's his third win for us, he was my first winner and he's still flying the flag for us. It was a brilliant ride by Mike, he proved a very able substitute. Daragh Allen has ridden him in all his races before now but amateurs couldn't ride in this race. He hits a few flat spots in his races but to be fair he stays very well."

"He is a well-bred horse. His dam is a full-sister to God's Own, so he has a bit of pace and plenty of guts about him. We'll see how he comes out of it, we might go for the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary, but this win opens up a few options for him."

Roche doubles up

It was a good start for trainer Padraig Roche as he saddled two of the first three winners on the card.

Running in the famous Paul Shanahan colours, the consistent Something Abouther took advantage of a good opportunity in the opening mares maiden hurdle.

Under Aidan Kelly, who had returned to action with a winner at Tramore the previous weekend, the daughter of Flemensfirth did it in style as she extended her advantage all the way to the line to win by eight and a half lengths.

Roche said: "She had a couple of good runs over hurdles. Things went a bit wrong after she won her bumper, but in fairness to Paul and the lads, they gave me plenty of time with her and it did her the world of good.

"Aidan said the step up in trip did her no harm either. She handled the ground fine. After that we would love to keep her going. All of her family only got better with time so if she keeps going she could progress into a nice mare."

The double for Roche and Kelly was completed in more dramatic fashion as topweight Outside The Door got up in the last stride in the 3m handicap chase, denying The Eye Of Tulla, who had been left in front by the fall of almost certain winner Menindee at the last fence.

Read these next:

'I think she’s a little bit special' - Rose In The Park makes winning debut for Hewick's owner as Shark Hanlon claims double



Beaten Derby favourite Arrest set for Auguste Rodin rematch at the Curragh

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more