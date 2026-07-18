'This one's for Harvey' - Celeron provides Michael O'Callaghan with an emotional success as he bolts clear in Railway Stakes

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Celeron produced a smart performance in the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes and provided an emotional success for the Michael O'Callaghan stable, with the victory dedicated to the late John Fleming, who was instrumental in the trainer's journey to date.

The Mohaather colt looked potentially smart when bolting up at this track on debut last month, but a bad draw scuppered his chance in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, when he finished 15th of 25.

However, this time he bounced back to phenomenal effect under Oisin Murphy, showing his rivals a clean pair of heels in pulling three lengths clear of Tribeca at odds of 7-2.

O'Callaghan paid tribute to Fleming, aka Harvey – who was a member of the winning New Morning Syndicate and died suddenly in April – in the winner's enclosure.

"Harvey was a massive supporter of our yard and me from a young age," he said. "None of this would have been possible without him, he kept me going through thick and thin. This is for him.

"Oisin gave Celeron a great ride. As he steps up to seven or a mile, we'll see the best of him. He's a very exciting horse and his next run will be over seven and he could be a horse to go a mile next May."

Connections celebrate Celeron's Railway Stakes win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mason's special success

On just her second ride in Ireland, Joanna Mason partnered Sondad to a sixth success in the €100,000 Liverpool FC Foundation Scurry Handicap in a finish dominated by British raiders.

It was a special success for connections, particularly given Mick Easterby saddled Perfect Pasture to win the race in 2016, and he and son David were now combining to land the prize a decade later with his granddaughter in the saddle.

The 9-2 favourite was involved in a tussle with the John and Sean Quinn-trained Dark Thirty, getting the better of the argument by half a length.

"I have to thank the owners, my granddad the boss and my uncle for allowing me to ride him," said Mason. "We've won this before with Perfect Pasture and it's always an aim if we've got one good enough.

"He was definitely unlucky in the Wokingham as we were drawn on the wrong side. You can kind of see today, I always need something to take me into it. It worked out perfect."

"It worked out perfect": success for Joanna Mason and Sondad in the Scurry Handicap Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Brits dominate again in Sapphire

The British continued to dominate the sprints as Cover Up landed the Group 2 Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Sapphire Stakes for Simon and Ed Crisford, leading home a 1-2-3-4 for the raiding party.

The six-year-old was landing his tenth win, having picked up some big pots at Meydan earlier this year, and finished with a rattle to get up and beat Partisan Hero by three-quarters of a length under James Doyle at odds of 7-1.

Moody win for Twomey

Paddy Twomey landed the Group 3 Al Shira'aa Meadow Court Stakes for the second year running as Billy Lee guided the versatile Moody to an impressive three-and-a-half-length success at odds of 15-2.

The Night Of Thunder filly is three from three since moving to Twomey's stable from France and each victory has come over a different trip and in contrasting conditions.

Having scored over 1m4f and 1m6f in Listed company, this was the shortest trip and quickest ground she has faced in Ireland, but she coped with it fabulously, making all under Lee.

Twomey noted that the Prix Jean Romanet, Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille would all be under consideration for the progressive winner.

Read more reports here

'She's so cool' - Saffie Osborne and Zigazig Ah edge out Angels Lane and Final Appeal in Newbury Super Sprint thriller

No Thundering On, no problem for Joseph O'Brien as Johanna Walsh streaks clear to win the Irish Oaks

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



