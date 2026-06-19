'This is the best horse I've ever had' - Venetian Sun shines as the sprinting queen with a battling win in Commonwealth Cup

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While there were jubilant scenes in the winner's enclosure after Venetian Sun's last-gasp Commonwealth Cup victory, trainer Karl Burke's overriding emotion was pure relief as his stable star did the business despite concerns around conditions.

Burke had not enjoyed the bounce of the ball on the first three days of Royal Ascot, but Venetian Sun was always likely to make or break the week for the stable after her stunning victory in the Sandy Lane Stakes last month.

That was on good to soft ground, however, and Burke has long been vocal in his belief that the Starman filly ideally loves to get her toe into the terrain. She did not enjoy that luxury on this occasion, but top-class horses can win in spite of the elements. That is what she is and that is what she did.

"It's more relief than enjoyment, I can assure you," said Burke, with a palpable breath that alleviated the tension. "She's such a laid-back filly and it was probably unusual the way she did it at Haydock last time. Everybody was talking about how good it was visually, which it was, but I think the ground was a lot to do with that."

A dominant winner of the Albany Stakes last year, Venetian Sun threatened to develop into a 1,000 Guineas contender, but that culminated in her finishing 11th in the Newmarket Classic.

Back to six furlongs, she passed her Haydock examination with flying colours, which led to her going off a well-backed 11-8 favourite in this. Few punters shared Burke's pre-race concerns.

Clifford Lee had barely twitched a furlong and a half down and, while she did not show the explosiveness she might have in a bit more forgiving ground, she did find enough to repel a monumental challenge from the Michael Bell-trained Spicy Marg. She was a head away from causing a 50-1 upset, with a half a length back to Division in third.

Burke said: "I've said it before a few times. Clifford rode her last year and even when he was winning Group races on her, he kept saying she was feeling the ground. At Haydock, it was the first time she actually raced on soft ground. I think that's why she's not been as visually impressive."

Legendary punter and chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, Tony Bloom, who owns her with Ian McAleavy, has enjoyed immense success in his colours, including at the Royal meeting before and at the Cheltenham Festival. Nonetheless, you could see it etched all over his beaming face that this was extra special.

"It's absolutely amazing," Bloom said. "We know that six furlongs is her distance and we'd probably prefer a little cut in the ground. Karl was confident all season, and in the 1,000 Guineas she just didn't stay the distance, but we didn't know until we tried.

Venetian Sun (blue) holds off her rivals for Commonwealth Cup glory Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The great racehorses do win these difficult finishes when it's close. We really fancied her last year, but the difference was she was 7-1 last year and 11-8 this year."

Asked to compare landing a race on the nod on the biggest stage and last-minute winners from his beloved Brighton, he said: "I don't like to compare them as they're all amazing occasions and I'm in a very fortunate position.

"When my football team can get last-minute winners and I can get Royal Ascot winners, particularly Group 1s, it's even more special. This is the best horse I've ever had – she's very, very special – and I've had some good horses."

Bell was proud of Spicy Marg's effort. The Starspangledbanner filly was put in her place by Venetian Sun at Haydock when a well-held third, but she proved she is firmly on the up with a belting effort.

"She’s finally shown what we’ve always thought she can do," he said. "For about 15 seconds I thought we had it.

"It’s very frustrating but if you’d said coming here we’d be beaten a head by Venetian Sun, I’d have snapped your hand off. We just got outbattled by another very good filly. She’s run her heart out."

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