'This is just the tip of the iceberg' - Jack Channon anticipating a big season after Urban Lion seals landmark double in Lincoln

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Opening day results can be deceptive. Ask Tottenham fans, who saw their side kick-off 2025-26 with a 3-0 win last August. But Jack Channon is confident this was no prelude to a relegation campaign.

He knows all about football, as a son of England striker Mick Channon who played in the Southampton side that won the FA Cup final 50 years ago this May.

And he is full of hope that 2026 could be as successful for West Ilsley Stables as 1976 was for the Saints after completing a remarkable double on the first afternoon of the turf campaign.

In comfortably less than 90 minutes, Channon landed the Spring Mile reserve race with Mezcala and then the Lincoln itself with Urban Lion.

Not only did they see off 41 runners between them in two of the toughest handicaps of the whole season, they were almost expected to do so having started at just 11-2 and 9-1.

Asked for the secret of his success, at the start of his fourth season since talking over the licence from his father, the trainer said: "I've got nice horses and a very good team at home. Hopefully that can keep getting better and better.

Jack Channon: "I've got nice horses and a very good team at home" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"This is just the tip of the iceberg. We're up to about 95 horses this year, from about 80. This is our fourth year and we've been gradually progressing the numbers.

"I keep saying the big results will come if we keep doing everything right, and they are. It's a massive thank you to the owners and the team at home. My dad has been telling me for the last week they're not fit, so I can ring and tell him to stuff it!"

Ferrous and Sarab Star will bid to emulate Channon's Doncaster stars on All-Weather Finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday and their trainer said: "I've got some lovely horses to go to war with, with some really nice four-year-olds, and I think the two-year-olds are particularly smart this year."

Of course, some wins are more hard-fought than others, and Urban Lion had to battle determinedly under Eddy Greatrex to hold off Rogue Diplomat by a nose.

The jockey said: "I was cautious not to get there too soon and burn up my petrol, but he's very, very tough. I think the other horse headed me, but he fought back, he's as tough as they come."

Channon added: "I thought we were beat, but Eddy got his head down on the line and that's what they're paid to do I suppose. It was brilliant.

Jack Channon and Edward Greatrex after winning the Lincoln Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's been the plan all winter. I was a bit worried about the ground but they've done a great job. He's a good-moving horse and I didn't think he'd want it too soft."

Of course for every winner there is a loser and part-owner Gerry Darling was choking back the tears after Rogue Diplomat's near-miss.

"We thought he'd won," he said. "He'll be some horse for this year. How can you be sad when you've finished second in a Lincoln?"

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