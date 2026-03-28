'This is just fantastic' - Connor Beasley becomes the Dubai World Cup night MVP with 376-1 Group 1 double

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Need a go-to man for winners on Dubai World Cup night? Step up Connor Beasley, whose love affair with the storied meeting hit new heights with a 376-1 double in the Group 1 sprints.

Beasley took his career to the elite level on the 2025 card with a first Group 1 win in the Golden Shaheen, as well as taking the Dubai Kahayla Classic for Arabian horses. A year on, he tripled his haul at the highest level, which began when 28-1 outsider Native Approach stormed to Al Quoz Sprint glory.

Just 35 minutes later, Beasley stole the show again when helping Dark Saffron roar back to his best to win back-to-back Golden Shaheens. Both victories came for the rider's long-standing UAE ally Ahmad bin Harmash.

Connor Beasley kicks off his Group 1 sprint double on Native Approach in the Al Quoz Sprint Credit: Dubai Racing Club

Beasley said: "I think this is my eighth season here with Ahmad. I came over here as a second jockey for him and then things fell into place – right place, right time. He's been a big supporter and has put plenty of trust in me.

"It shows when the team clicks, it goes through to the horses as well as the people."

Native Approach's Al Quoz Sprint success capped his remarkable transformation as a sprinter. He was well beaten in ordinary dirt contests this season before a 50-1 shock in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint on Super Saturday.

While it was not the same as his 40-1 strike last year, Dark Saffron's second Golden Shaheen win was still a surprise as the 12-1 shot denied red-hot favourite Bentornato.

Beasley said: "Native Approach is a bundle of speed. When I first sat on him at the start of the season, I said to the boss he felt like a sprinter. He puts his heart on his sleeve and there was nothing able to take us on today. Dark Saffron was coming back to himself last time and that put him bang right for today.

"I've got the easy job of jumping on them and steering them around. This is just fantastic."

Fantastic Fairy strikes gold

An extreme step up in trip proved no issue for Fairy Glen when she stunned her rivals by landing a puzzling Dubai Gold Cup.

The five-year-old, sent off a 20-1 outsider, had never run over the 2m trip before, having won the Balanchine over seven furlongs shorter last month. Her stamina was put to the test when Sunway tore away in front, but she stayed on for a half-length success.

Fairy Glen (right) wins the Dubai Gold Cup from Caballo De Mar Credit: Dubai Racing Club

Winning joint-trainer Simon Crisford said: "When we hit the front, I thought we wouldn't get caught, as she's very honest and tough.

"She'll probably go back for the Middleton Stakes at York next over a mile and a quarter, but I don't think these races are out of the question at all. We can pick and choose our spots."

Last year's Prix du Cadran winner Caballo De Mar was second for George Scott. Irish St Leger hero Al Riffa, sent off the 5-6 favourite, disappointed in sixth.

Japan domination continues

Japan landed a fifth UAE Derby in a row when Wonder Dean won by two and a half lengths to set up a tilt at the Kentucky Derby.

His trainer Daisuke Takayanagi said: "He's got a really strong heart and I really believe he'll run well in the Kentucky Derby."

Read these next . . .

Heartbreak for Dubai Honour as Haggas runner is mown down late in Group 1 thriller

Albert Einstein out to 14-1 for 2,000 Guineas after below-par sixth behind Big Gossey in Gladness Stakes

'I can't say I enjoyed a huge amount of it' - classy Docklands has his trainer smiling . . . eventually

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.