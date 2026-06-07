'This is his time of year' - more riches for Dan Skelton as Riskintheground takes another spring prize

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Riskintheground defied his name and proved he was a smooth operator in summer conditions when defeating favourite Breizh River in the Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old has not finished outside the top two in his last three starts on good ground, and followed up his Silver Trophy win at Haydock in April with another lucrative prize when taking the feature 3m contest by three-quarters of a length.

"He's seen the trip out well," said jockey Harry Skelton. "He's only just done enough on the run-in, but that's just his style.

"This is probably his time of year, along with early autumn, when the ground's nice. He just struggles in the winter when it's really soft."

The win also marked another fruitful trip north for reigning champion trainer Dan Skelton, who is operating at a stellar 52 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight.

"I don't know what we'll do now," the winning jockey told Racing TV. "After the last run I thought we had a bit of unfinished business; it was a bit of a messy race at Uttoxeter.

"I said to Dan that I thought there was a bit more in the tank, so we'll see. He's won fairly handily there."

Newtown Rambler jumps clear under Oakley Brown Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Rambler walks it

Newtown Rambler showed shades of his half-brother Corach Rambler when jumping for fun to win the Perth Silver Cup Handicap Chase under Oakley Brown.

The Adrian Keatley-trained seven-year-old was a smart winner last month at the track, and returned in style with bold leaps over the final two fences to see off Captain Cool by five lengths.

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