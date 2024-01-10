'This is absolutely massive' - Mel Rowley continues excellent start to 2024 with Doncaster double

Mel Rowley enjoyed just a second career double, but her winners came in contrasting fashion as a hard-fought success for Raffle Ticket was followed by a "steering job" for Masked Dance .

Harry Cobden delivered Raffle Ticket to defeat 7-4 favourite Cruz Control by a head in the 2m4½f handicap chase before Masked Dance cantered home to a 25-length victory in the 2m3½f mares' handicap hurdle.

The 27-1 double continued an excellent start to 2024 for the Shropshire-based trainer, who was a neck away from success at Cheltenham with My Bobby Dazzler on New Year's Day.

"I'm a very happy bunny," Rowley told Sky Sports Racing. "This is absolutely massive. We were lucky to get in the winner's enclosure on New Year's Day and that's like our Gold Cup. Then we've come out and had a double and we're so, so pleased. It makes all the hard work worthwhile."

Masked Dance had finished a promising second at Ludlow on her first start since wind surgery in November and, after recording her first success under Alex Edwards, Rowley said: "Alex put himself in a good position and they just fell away around him, it was a steering job which is fantastic."

Smart prospect

Personal Ambition was third in Grade 2 company at Sandown last month and the Ben Pauling-trained five-year-old defied a penalty to land the first division of the 2m½f novice hurdle.

Personal Ambition, who beat subsequent winner Jingko Blue on his rules debut at Warwick in November, is 33-1 with Unibet for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

