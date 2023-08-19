'This is a very game, brave, tough three-year-old' - Shamida supreme against elders in Irish St Leger Trial

Dermot Weld's filly Shamida justified 5-4 favouritism against the older colts and geldings in the Group 3 Irish St Leger Trial Stakes, fending off the late challenge of Dawn Rising.

Chris Hayes settled Shamida last of the four runners for much of the 1m6f contest before the the three-year-old hit the front inside two furlongs. The Aga Khan-owned daughter of Australia scored by half a length over Dawn Rising, with Joseph O'Brien's other Royal Ascot winner Okita Soushi back in third.

Shamida was making just her second start in 2023, having made a successful reappearance in last month's Group 3 Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown, and holds entries in the St Leger at Doncaster as well as the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

However, Weld identified Longchamp's Prix de Royallieu on September 30 as his filly's Group 1 end-of-season target.

Weld said: "Shamida is a good-actioned filly and won her Group race well at Leopardstown. She'll probably have one more run this year in the Prix de Royallieu over 1m6f. This is a very game, brave, tough three-year-old.

"Two of those horses today won at Royal Ascot last time out so it was a very good trial. I think she's a very high class filly, she's won back-to-back Group races and beaten colts, geldings and fillies. She would never want the ground too soft, she's a stayer with speed."

Layfayette a poignant winner

Layfayette added a second Group 3 prize to his impressive haul, which also includes three at Listed level and a Group 2, when he overpowered favourite Unless in the dying strides to land the Royal Whip Stakes.

Layfayette (pink) denies favourite Unless (left) in the Royal Whip Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

The Noel Meade-trained six-year-old was last of the six runners turning for home but was travelling well under Colin Keane. Once a serious question was asked of the gelding at the two furlong pole, he picked up to devastating effect to eventually wear down the runner-up by three-quarters of a length.

Layfayette was fourth on his last starts in this grade, including behind Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban in the Ballyroan at Naas but bounced back to form for Meade, who also saddled the third home Helvic Dream.

"I'm delighted for Layfayette and I'm delighted to see Helvic Dream come back to a bit of form as well," said Meade. "I was disappointed the last day at Naas but he had a bit of time off after getting some treatment on his back and he got stuffy and blew up. Colin looked to be travelling well and I thought he was going to pick them up once he went for him.

"He probably will go for the Leopardstown Paddy Power Stakes over 1m4f if there is an ease in the ground."

Layfayette's success was particularly poignant as his owner Paul Hunt, the founder of Winemark, died last month aged 75. "He's a particular favourite in the yard.," said Meade. "Paul, who has been one of my major supporters, unfortunately passed away and his family are getting a great kick out of Layfayette so it’s great."

