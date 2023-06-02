'This is a special moment for us' - victory for Jacquelina is emotional success for owner Trevor Johnson



Jacquelina gave owner Trevor Johnson an emotional winner in the 5f handicap. Named after his late wife, the four-year-old filly was the first horse Johnson bought after her death.



Raised 4lb for a close second at Bath last Friday, jockey Josephine Gordon kept it simple, grabbing the lead early before making all to win by a length from 13-8 favourite Rhubarb.



Johnson, who has owned horses for 15 years, told Sky Sports Racing: "It is a very emotional success. My wife only came racing a few times, however, she was always very supportive of my passion."

Trainer Phil McEntee, whose last runner at Chepstow was in 2018, was notably moved by the poignant success. "This is a special moment for us," he said. "Trevor has been with us for 15 years and has always supported us.



"When Jackie died it was difficult for everybody. Trevor doesn't come racing as much as he should and last night I rang him to say he needed to get to Chepstow. This rarely happens. She has been named after Jackie and to see her win with Trevor and the team here is very emotional."



Monty impresses



The Clive Cox-trained Monty Bay picked up well to land the 7f novice stakes. Detached early on, the three-year-old gelding displayed impressive acceleration to win by three quarters of a length under jockey John Fahy.



"He showed a real nice turn of foot there," said Cox. "He was slightly slow away and caught quite far back, yet he's picked up to win a shade comfortably. I'm very happy with that."

