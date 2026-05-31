'It's a race we have great history with as a family' - Charlie Johnston follows in dad Mark's footsteps with German 1,000 Guineas win

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Charlie Johnston emulated his father Mark on Sunday when Timeforshowcasing landed the German 1,000 Guineas at Dusseldorf under Jack Mitchell.

Sent off the 21-10 favourite, the Showcasing filly bounced out well from stall seven and sat in second before taking it up two furlongs out. In the final furlong she faced the challenge of second favourite Indifferente but dug in gamely to win by a length and a half. Sky Watch finished a further two and a quarter lengths away in third.

Johnston, whose father landed the Group 2 with Nyaleti (2018) and Main Edition (2019), said: "For a while we thought she was the perfect filly for this race, so we're delighted she got the job done. This is a race we have a great history with as a family, as my dad won it twice a few years ago.

"Jack gave her a lovely ride, I don't think I could have scripted a better trip through the race, she broke nicely and was in a great position throughout. There was a moment's worry when the second challenged her about a furlong out, but she kept pulling out more and she's very tough."

On what the future may hold for Timeforshowcasing, who finished down the field in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, the trainer added: "She has an entry in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and now that she's won a Group 2, I think we may have to roll the dice in a Group 1 again. I think she likes a little bit of ease in the ground."

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