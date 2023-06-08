'This has just kick-started my career I hope' - Edward Rees rides first winner under rules

It was a landmark day for Edward Rees, who rode his first winner under rules aboard Green Or Black in the 2m mares’ handicap hurdle.

The 23-year-old amateur scored at the 11th attempt over obstacles in the colours of father Michael to end trainer Neil Mulholland’s 38-day wait for a winner.

“I’ve had a bit of success point-to-pointing but to have a winner under rules is just great,” Rees told Sky Sports Racing. “This little filly went back pointing in the winter but she’s just not a chaser. Neil and all of his team have done a fantastic job and to give me my first winner for Mum and Dad in these colours is special.”

Rees, who began his career as an apprentice with Richard Hannon and had seven rides on the Flat, added: “I’m actually going conditional for Nigel Hawke in the coming months so I’m delighted to get that job and this has just kick-started my career I hope.”

Shock success

Sheila Lewis saddled half of the four-runner field for the 2m4f mares’ handicap chase, with victory coming from the less expected source as Sean Houlihan helped Talkingthetalk get off the mark at the ninth attempt.

The winner was the 12-1 outsider of the field, having been pulled up on her first start over fences at Ffos Las last month, but prevailed over favourite Annie Nail and stablemate Cotton End.

Course specialist

Yccs Portocervo backed up last month’s course-and-distance win in the 2m5f handicap chase under Sam Twiston-Davies. It was a fourth success at the Staffordshire venue for the Richard Newland eight-year-old.

