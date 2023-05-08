'This fella loves it round here' - Dubai Jeanius makes it a superb six at the track in comfortable fashion

Course specialist Dubai Jeanius made it six wins at Southwell in the space of five months following an impressive victory in the 2m½f handicap.

Held up in last during the early stages, the Michael Herrington-trained gelding rounded the field in the turn for home before striding clear under Dougie Costello for a comfortable two-and-a-half-length win.



"He's improving and is a big galloper," Herrington said. "He [Costello] switched him off at the back of the field and he's come through nicely. The step back up in trip has really suited. He got his handicap mark over a mile and now he's back up in distance he's really started to come to himself.

"This fella loves it around here, they all had their own turn at making the running up front and that suited us."

Dubai Jeanius rattled off a five-timer earlier this year, all in Class 5 and Class 6 company, but his trainer always believed the five-year-old could progress up the ranks.

"That was his first win in a Class 4, so he's stepped up again, but he would have won at Newcastle in a Class 4 with a clear run, so we knew he had what it takes to win in this company," Herrington said.

Tenacious Terrier

The Charlie Johnston-trained Yorkshire Terrier made it two from two at the track with a four-length success in the 5f novice stakes.

The two-year-old son of Bow Creek made all under Jack Mitchell to bounce back from defeat on softer than ideal ground at Newmarket last time out.

Hat-trick hero

The Peter Chapple-Hyam-trained Wildfell made it three wins on the bounce with victory in the 7f handicap. The three-year-old gelding won by a length and a half despite showing signs of greenness and lugging left when hitting the front.

