'Things have just clicked' - super season for James Evans continues with tough winner

A focus on improving the quality of horses at James Evans' yard continues to pay off as the trainer's flying start to the year took him to double digits on the Flat thanks to a gutsy performance from the progressive Masqool.

The five-year-old's neck success under Joe Leavy in the 1m2f apprentice handicap is a career best off a mark of 72, with the former Godolphin gelding winning off a mark of 55 shortly after joining the stable last January.

The Worcestershire trainer enjoyed 17 winners last season but is already closing in on his record tally while the yard is operating at an impressive 18 per cent strike-rate for 2023.

Evans said: "We're lucky to have a batch of sound, tough, genuine horses and they're all hitting form. It's been a great season. We've only got 16 in at the moment but they're all running well and chipping in."

Investment in more Flat horses from Masqool's owner Peter Clarke and Barry Preece – described as the "bedrock" of Evans' operation – and a move to Kinnersley Stables in 2017 were cited for the recent improvements at the stable.

"We've still got a few jumpers but we've gone mainly Flat and things have just clicked," Evans added. "Masqool has been brilliant for us. He's kept on improving, he's been in good nick and there's no reason at all while he hasn't got a bright future on the turf. He's been such a tough, consistent horse."

Hat-trick up

The Harriet Bethell-trained On The River enjoyed a third consecutive victory, winning in easy fashion by two lengths in the 1m½f handicap for Cam Hardie.

