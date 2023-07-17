'They've probably booked a holiday to Spain after that!' - delight for connections as See My Baby Jive makes it two wins in a week

It may have taken 18 starts for See My Baby Jive to get off the mark, but just seven days after making the breakthrough she made it back-to-back victories when landing the 6f handicap.

A winner over course and distance in first-time blinkers last week, the Donald Whillans-trained seven-year-old stormed home under the stands' rail for jockey Jason Hart to make it career victory number two.

The mare is owned by the trainer's wife Helen, and his son and assistant trainer Callum told Racing TV: "I'd say they've [parents] probably booked a holiday to Spain with the winnings – I think that's what they'll be doing now!"

On See My Baby Jive, he added: "When she got her head in front last week I was hoping she would build on it, and she's done it again – I'm delighted.

"Jason rode her at Thirsk two starts ago and he said she didn't like being crowded and to stick blinkers on.

"It's not a dishonesty thing, it's to keep her focused. It was the same last time when she came up the stands' rail on her own."

Misemerald makes all

A penalty for her victory at Beverley last month couldn't stop the Phil Kirby-trained Misemerald from adding a second win to her CV when making all in the 6f novice under Andrew Mullen.

Mullen later doubled up when leading in the final strides on the Iain Jardine-trained Jkr Cobbler to land the 7f handicap.

Rapid Ramiro

The feature Ayr Gold Cup Trial went to the fast-finishing Ramiro, who flew home from off the pace under Ben Robinson to win the 16-runner handicap by half a length from Music Society.

