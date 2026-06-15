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Reportstoday
14:20 Chepstow

'They've more than taken their chances' - 17-year-old strikes on second ride as Tony Carroll cleans up the amateur races

Winning trainer Tony Carroll at Brighton
Tony Carroll: trainer had a good day at Chepstow on MondayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
14:20 ChepstowFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1m2fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Palazzo Persico
    15/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Little She
    fav4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Artavian
    fav4/1
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William Pearman enjoyed a landmark first winner under rules when steering Palazzo Persico to success in the second division of the 1m2f amateur jockeys' handicap.

The 17-year-old came through the pony racing ranks and struck on his second rules ride with a three-and-a-half-length triumph. Trainer Tony Carroll also took the opening division with the Sarah Bowen-ridden Pride Of Nepal.

"It's brilliant for William," the trainer said. "He's a young lad who works in the yard and he's been with us for a while. They'll quickly learn how to ride in races.

"It's lovely for the yard as a whole and gives everyone a boost there, as they put a lot of effort in in the mornings. But there's always good banter between everyone and the enthusiasm to do well, and they've more than taken their chances."

Carroll added: "They both could run again this week. Pride Of Nepal is in Ripon's Ladies' Derby and at Brighton. Palazzo Persico is also in at Brighton. But we'll get them home first and then have a think."

Carroll completed a treble with Sonic Si's success in the 5f handicap. His rider Rossa Ryan doubled up on the Mike Murphy-trained Hint Of The Jungle in the 7f handicap.

Excellent Egan

In-form jockey Alexandra Egan took her strike-rate to 43 per cent in the last fortnight when striking on Punchbowl Flyer in the 6f handicap.  

The apprentice rider has partnered three winners from her last seven mounts.

Read more:

How good is Diamond Necklace? Even Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien don't know after gutsy Diane win takes record to 5-5 

'I thought she should've been shorter than 20-1' - Bella Bisbee overcomes ground concerns to win on turf for Scott Dixon 

Remmooz gets Owen Burrows on the scoresheet at the start of Royal Ascot week with tough Group 3 success 

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14:20 ChepstowPlay
BJ Llewellyn Racing In Memory Of Gwilym Llewellyn Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (Div II)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Palazzo Persico
    15/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Little She
    fav4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Artavian
    fav4/1
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