16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)

'They're in great nick now' - Sid's Annie swoops to continue Mark Usher's superb run

Mark Usher:
Mark Usher: trainer is in an excellent run of form
Play10 ran
16:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)1m 1½f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1m 1½fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Sid's Annie
    17/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Kenilworth King
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Prince Ali
    9/1

Mark Usher failed to send out a winner in April and May but success for Sid’s Annie in the 1m1½f handicap helped continue the Lambourn trainer’s recent resurgence.

Hayley Turner was beaten half a length the last time she partnered Sid’s Annie at Wolverhampton in March but was on the right side of the same winning margin on the four-year-old this time around.

“Sid’s Annie is a talented filly and loves the all-weather,” said Usher. “She got a little bit unlucky around Wolverhampton a while ago when Hayley rode her but it all worked out well today.

Usher had earlier enjoyed victory in Lingfield’s opener with Bird For Life and has saddled four winners from his last six runners.

“My horses are running a little bit better,” he said. “We were on the cold list a week ago and suddenly we’ve had four winners within six days. That’s the way it goes a little bit. 

“They probably get well handicapped when you have a rough time and they’re just in great nick now.”

Yeoman gets up

Yeoman recorded his first win at the track in April and the James Fanshawe-trained three-year-old returned to winning ways in the 1m½f handicap to make it two from two at the track.

Yeoman beat just one rival when switched to the turf at Thirsk last time but edged out the Luke Morris-ridden Beau Vintage by a neck to justify 2-1 favouritism.

Morris had earlier helped Sir Mark Prescott's Imperial Dream get off the mark at the fifth attempt in the 7f maiden.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 19 June 2023
