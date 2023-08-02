Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

'They're absolutely thrilled' - the King and Queen suddenly have a shot at Classic glory

Desert Hero becomes a Classic candidate when beating Chesspiece in the Gordon Stakes
Desert Hero becomes a Classic candidate when beating Chesspiece in the Gordon StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Twelve months on, Doncaster will feel so different on the day it hosts the 247th St Leger.

Last year, in a break with tradition, the oldest Classic was run on a Sunday, delayed by 24 hours following the death three days earlier of Queen Elizabeth II. A picture of Her Late Majesty adorned the cover of a beautiful black racecard whose purchasers arrived to the sound of a lone piper playing Amazing Grace outside the racecourse entrance. Then, at 12.10pm, jockeys, trainers, officials and other racing mourners created two horseshoe formations as the track was hushed for an impeccably observed two-minute silence. On its completion, God Save the King was heard on a British racecourse for the first time since the reign of King George VI. 

While the national anthem was being sung, King Charles III's mother had already begun her final journey's opening stage, from her beloved Balmoral to Edinburgh. It was at Balmoral the previous weekend that she had spent time with her racing and bloodstock adviser John Warren, working on the mating plan for mares whose progeny will not compete on racecourses until 2026 at the earliest. Even then, she was looking to the future. Now her son and his wife have something imminent and immensely exciting to contemplate.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 3 August 2023Last updated 19:17, 3 August 2023
icon
more inReports
more inReports