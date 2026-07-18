'They will be delighted with that' - front-running tactics do the trick as Brielle pulls off 33-1 surprise

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All nine runners were homebreds in the Listed Aphrodite Fillies' Stakes and it was 33-1 shot Brielle who triumphed with a dominant front-running display from 40-1 second Club Class.

The daughter of Almanzor, trained by David O'Meara, was sent to the front by Danny Tudhope and stayed there to score by a length in a 1m4f contest where few managed to get involved.

Brielle had won a handicap at the trip on her reappearance at Thirsk but was turning the tables on a few of the rivals she had finished behind in a Listed contest at Pontefract last time.

Tudhope said: "Her breeders Elwick Stud do a good job and they will be delighted with that.

"She had a bit to find with some of them but she seemed to enjoy it out in front and it felt like she could go a mile and three-quarters. She's suited by the tongue-tie and got into a nice rhythm, which can be important on this track."

China smashes them

There was plenty of Shania Twain and John Denver to be heard on 'Boots and Bridles' day at the track and there was a musical theme to the first winner, China In Your Hand , who is named after the song by T'Pau.

The 7f maiden fillies' contest was claimed by the classy Moon Target a year ago and it could well have produced another smart performer 12 months on in the Charlie Fellowes-trained grey, who ran out a comfortable winner under Paddy Bradley.

China In Your Hand and Paddy Bradley after winning the opener

The well-backed 11-8 favourite could be called the winner approaching the dip when she loomed large on the stands' side, from where she kept on strongly to sink market rival Flooding by a couple of lengths.

Fellowes' assistant Mike Marshall said: "This filly has had a great attitude ever since she stepped into the yard. She ran well on her debut at Doncaster and was very professional out there today. She was given a positive ride by Paddy, who is a great asset to the yard.

"She has a nice bit of scope and I would think the plan would be to get some black type after that."

Steady Freddy

Where's Freddy registered a fourth course success from six starts when overcoming Jumby, another track specialist, in the 7f handicap to continue the good run of jockey Marco Ghiani and trainer Stuart Williams.

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