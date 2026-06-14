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Reportstoday
15:47 Salisbury

'They can get on a proper upward curve and maybe she could do that' - Wild Violet continues progression to land first success

Play6 ran
15:47 SalisburyFlat Turf
Distance: 1m2fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Wild Violet
    5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Brunhilde
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Asset
    fav11/10
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Michael Bell on Warren Hill Newmarket Pic: Edward Whitaker
Michael Bell: trainer of Wild VioletCredit: Edward Whitaker

Lady Bamford's Wild Violet drifted to 5-2 from as short as 6-4 but defied that market move to register her first career win in the 1m2f fillies' novice.

Trained by Michael Bell, the three-year-old had finished third and second on her first two starts before going one better to score by a length under Hector Crouch. The 11-10 favourite Asset never had a clear run and finished a length and a half behind in third.

Bell said: "She's got a very progressive profile and it'll be interesting to see how far that can continue. She's been a slow-maturing filly and it's lovely to train a winner in those colours.

"I'm not saying she will, but sometimes those progressive fillies can get on a proper upward curve and maybe she could be one of them."

Wild Violet will now receive a mark and, despite the way she strongly finished her race, Bell expects her to remain over this trip for the time being.

He said: "The way she hit the line, you might think a mile and a half, but I'd be sticking at a mile and a quarter at the moment."

Sonny shines

Sonny Parvenue was bought for €100,000 at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale last month and made a winning debut in the 6f novice.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt was sent off the 15-8 favourite and justified that support by scoring by a length under Pat Dobbs.

Sixteen scores

After saddling his first winner in February, Charlie Pike had endured a three-month barren spell but added a second success to his tally when 20-1 chance Redbud Sixteen won the 1m2f confined handicap.

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15:47 SalisburyPlay
iwrightsongs.com Fillies' Novice Stakes (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Wild Violet
    5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Brunhilde
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Asset
    fav11/10
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