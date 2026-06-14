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'They can get on a proper upward curve and maybe she could do that' - Wild Violet continues progression to land first success
- 1st7Wild Violet5/2
- 2nd4Brunhilde9/4
- 3rd3Assetfav11/10
Lady Bamford's Wild Violet drifted to 5-2 from as short as 6-4 but defied that market move to register her first career win in the 1m2f fillies' novice.
Trained by Michael Bell, the three-year-old had finished third and second on her first two starts before going one better to score by a length under Hector Crouch. The 11-10 favourite Asset never had a clear run and finished a length and a half behind in third.
Bell said: "She's got a very progressive profile and it'll be interesting to see how far that can continue. She's been a slow-maturing filly and it's lovely to train a winner in those colours.
"I'm not saying she will, but sometimes those progressive fillies can get on a proper upward curve and maybe she could be one of them."
Wild Violet will now receive a mark and, despite the way she strongly finished her race, Bell expects her to remain over this trip for the time being.
He said: "The way she hit the line, you might think a mile and a half, but I'd be sticking at a mile and a quarter at the moment."
Sonny shines
Sonny Parvenue was bought for €100,000 at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale last month and made a winning debut in the 6f novice.
The Richard Hannon-trained colt was sent off the 15-8 favourite and justified that support by scoring by a length under Pat Dobbs.
Sixteen scores
After saddling his first winner in February, Charlie Pike had endured a three-month barren spell but added a second success to his tally when 20-1 chance Redbud Sixteen won the 1m2f confined handicap.
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