'It means a lot' - Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success in Prix Jean Prat

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Thesecretadversary proved himself worthy of mention among the best of this three-year-old crop with a barnstorming all-the-way success in the Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Prix Jean Prat under Christophe Soumillon .

In downing a pair of Guineas winners in True Love and Rayif at Deauville on Sunday, he earned trainer Fozzy Stack a first European Group 1 victory, three years on from Aspen Grove's Belmont Oaks win in the United States.

Thesecretadversary had already put himself on the Royal Ascot roll of honour when landing the Jersey Stakes over a straight seven furlongs, and Stack said his faith in the son of Starspangledbanner had never waned despite setbacks earlier in the year in the Newmarket and Curragh versions of the 2,000 Guineas.

On a searingly hot Normandy afternoon, Stack made sure to douse his hero in plenty of water before embracing Soumillon, the measure of what all had just achieved appearing to sink in pretty rapidly.

"We always felt he was a good horse," said Stack. "He showed it at Ascot under a penalty and he showed it again today. In the two Guineas, he didn’t perform. He got no run at the Curragh and beat himself at Newmarket.

"We always thought he was a good colt but, coming here and taking on two Guineas winners, you’re never going to be too confident."

Seamie Heffernan has been a big part of Thesecretadversary's development and had been aboard in the Jersey, a victory which came at the expense of a lengthy whip ban.

The colt is owned by Gaynor Rupert's Cayton Park Stud and Sue Magnier, and it was to regular Coolmore ally Soumillon that Stack turned for the ride.

Fozzy Stack embraces Christophe Soumillon after Thesecretadversary's win in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville

"Christophe was very good," said Stack. "We were worried there was no pace and he said, 'I think I'm going to make the running if nobody else wants to'. It all worked out."

The winner was cut to 7-2 favourite (from 10-1) for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes next month by the race sponsor.

Regarding future targets, Stack said: "I'd imagine he could go to York, over this trip. He's in the Haydock Sprint Cup too. Christophe said he has enough pace for six furlongs, and Seamus has said the same.

"I’ll talk to the owners and see what they want to do. Both halves of the partnership are in the stallion-making business, so I’ll be guided by them."

Fozzy Stack receives his prize after Thesecretadversary's win in the Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Prix Jean Prat at Deauville

This race has been a springboard for the stud careers of Too Darn Hot and Pinatubo, to name just two, since being cut to seven furlongs in 2019, and it is clear that Thesecretadversary is now a valuable commodity for both sets of owners. It was also a first Group 1 win for Soumillon this year.

But this was all about Stack, whose stock continues to rise and who was following up a 100 per cent record at Ascot, where his only other runner, Nola Soul, took the Chesham Stakes.

Stack said: "It’s amazing. We’ve had him since he was a foal, and this fella's grandmother, Scream Blue Murder, won a Listed race at Nottingham and a Group 3 at the Curragh under the late Pat Smullen, so it goes back a while. It means a lot."

Thesecretadversary with Fozzy Stack and Christophe Soumillon after winning the Prix Jean Prat Credit: Racing Post/Burton

True Love tracked Thesecretadversary up the stands' rail and appeared to see daylight in plenty of time, but could close the gap to only half a length despite rattling home in a fraction over 33 seconds for the final three furlongs.

Nighttime reversed Poule d'Essai des Poulains form with Rayif to finish third, leaving Christopher Head delighted with his effort.

Head said: "It's always difficult taking on the Irish, all the more when it's at their speciality, but I loved his attitude and I'm delighted to see him back performing at this level."

Rayif travelled as well as any of the eight runners inside the two-furlong marker, but when Mickael Barzalona asked for maximum effort he was not able to live with the principals, finishing behind stablemate Samangan in fifth.

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