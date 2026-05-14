'These two can't do any more' - Colin Keane has Derby-Oaks double in his sights after dream week at York

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Good jobs bring good perks and Colin Keane has every reason to get excited about Epsom next month after a memorable couple of days at what is becoming his lucky track.

Legacy Link became a big fancy for the Oaks after her success in the Musidora Stakes on Wednesday and Item is just as prominent in betting for the Derby after a stylish victory in the Dante Stakes 24 hours later.

Keane, who has had only five rides in the two Epsom Classics combined, is in his first full season as jockey for Juddmonte, a bloodstock superpower that has been churning out high-class three-year-olds since before he was born.