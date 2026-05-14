- More
'These two can't do any more' - Colin Keane has Derby-Oaks double in his sights after dream week at York
- 1st5Item11/2
- 2nd1Action4/1
- 3rd3Christmas Dayfav11/4
Good jobs bring good perks and Colin Keane has every reason to get excited about Epsom next month after a memorable couple of days at what is becoming his lucky track.
Legacy Link became a big fancy for the Oaks after her success in the Musidora Stakes on Wednesday and Item is just as prominent in betting for the Derby after a stylish victory in the Dante Stakes 24 hours later.
- 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
- Unbeaten Frankel colt blasts up Derby betting with emphatic win - Dante day as it happened
- Analysis: why Ryan Moore might have made the Derby waters murkier with a questionable Dante decision
Keane, who has had only five rides in the two Epsom Classics combined, is in his first full season as jockey for Juddmonte, a bloodstock superpower that has been churning out high-class three-year-olds since before he was born.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Perth: Olly Murphy's red-hot start to the season continues as course hat-trick makes it five winners in two days
- York: 'Absolute machine' See The Fire scores historic repeat success at track where she was bred to excel
- Salisbury: 'He's got bags of speed' - Clive Cox thrilled as debutant delivers impressive performance
- Dante: 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
- York: 'A fast, flat track is what he loves' - course specialist Elmonjed strikes in Minster Stakes to set up Group 1 targets
- Perth: Olly Murphy's red-hot start to the season continues as course hat-trick makes it five winners in two days
- York: 'Absolute machine' See The Fire scores historic repeat success at track where she was bred to excel
- Salisbury: 'He's got bags of speed' - Clive Cox thrilled as debutant delivers impressive performance
- Dante: 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
- York: 'A fast, flat track is what he loves' - course specialist Elmonjed strikes in Minster Stakes to set up Group 1 targets