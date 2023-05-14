'There's ups and downs, but we do things properly' - Price is right with a smaller team

Katy Price is benefiting from a reduction in numbers at her stable and she reflected on the shift after Lost Connections ended a two-year drought for the yard in the 2m4f handicap chase at Ludlow.

The seven-year-old had shaped well when out of the weights at Cheltenham last month and struck comfortably under Gavin Sheehan.

Victory was a first since March for Price, who had half as many runners last season than the previous campaign and is enjoying adopting a new approach.

She told Racing TV: "It's been a long time since we've stood in the winner's enclosure at Ludlow. There have been some trials and tribulations and the yard's a lot smaller purposely so we can do things properly with a small team. I'm a micro-manager, I can't do everything.

"We've got a compact yard with good owners and loyal owners, which you need. There's ups and downs in training and when people can't stick with you through the bad times, it's difficult."

Lost Connections was recording her first victory on her ninth start for Peter Hearn and David Lipsey and Price added: "She's a great, big, solid mare and was always going to be a chaser. We ran her at Cheltenham last time 19lb out of the handicap and everyone thought I was mad, but she picked up third prize-money [£3,037] which is a lot for us. I'm really pleased to see the horse enjoy herself and jump round so well."

