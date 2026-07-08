'There's plenty more to come' - Allan and Easterby land 23-1 double with filly who could go for York's Roses Stakes

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David Allan and Tim Easterby completed a 23-1 double on the card, striking first with Warby in the 5f fillies' novice before Beyond The Bar followed up in the 7f handicap.

Warby, who had finished second to a promising rival over course and distance on her debut, built on that encouraging effort with a polished two-length success. Drawn in stall one, the filly was able to make virtually all, travelling comfortably before quickening clear inside the final furlong to score with plenty in hand.

Allan told Racing TV: "A lot of things went wrong first time up, but she still showed plenty of speed. Coming back here today from stall one was ideal. She wasn't the quickest away, but she's very quick and comfortable going that pace."

The jockey believes the daughter of Ardad is capable of taking another step forward.

He added: "It didn't feel like she was flat out. There's plenty more to come and a fast five furlongs is right up her street. You know what the Easterbys are like, you could see her in something like the Roses Stakes at the Ebor meeting."

The pair completed a double when Beyond The Bar justified the step back to seven furlongs with a determined length victory in the 7f handicap. The son of Bangkok had failed to make an impact in four previous handicap starts, but the shorter trip proved the key.

Allan said: "He showed plenty of pace last time but didn't get home. We had to roust him to the front, but once he got there he travelled with his ears pricked and dug in well."

Easy as pie

Sugarpiehoneybunch ran out a 13-length winner in the 2m handicap at 18-1.

Trained by Simon West and ridden by claimer Rhys Elliott, she emerged from the rear in the straight and left her rivals in her wake, finishing on the bridle.

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