'There's confidence in the yard' - Rich Glory provides Ed Bethell with third winner in two days

Ed Bethell’s impressive form continued as Rich Glory landed the opening 6f novice under Callum Rodriguez.

The two-year-old showed significant improvement after finishing last of seven on her debut at Hamilton last month, leading a furlong out before comfortably holding off the challenge of How's The Guvnor in second.

Bethell said: “I’m really happy and, like all my horses, they improve for the run and it’s very important for them to have a really enjoyable first experience at the track.”

The North Yorkshire-based trainer has now sent out three winners from his last four runners and is looking forward to Royal Ascot next week, where his runners could include Chillingham, a general 20-1 shot for the Copper Horse Stakes on Tuesday.

He added: “We have got a few runners at Ascot next week so hopefully we can continue this form. There is confidence in the yard, so hopefully it goes well and we have a good week.”

Paying respect

Before racing commenced, everyone at the track stood to observe a minute's silence following the murder of three people in the city on Tuesday morning.

University students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates were killed in a series of attacks, and clerk of the course Tom Ryall said the track wanted to pay its respects before racing.

He said: “With us being a close-knit community, the deaths on Tuesday hit everyone who works here and our spectators too.

“We’re less than two miles from the city, so it’s close to home and we thought we’d pay our respects. It’s quite potent that it’s our student raceday and we had over 3,000 here who all paid their respects.”

