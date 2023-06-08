'There's a lot to look forward to' - Raceshare in raptures as La Pulga provides syndicate with second winner

Lucy Watson found herself in the strange situation of being disappointed while on holiday when La Pulga struck for his legion of enthusiastic owners in the 1m5f handicap.

Watson is the managing director of Raceshare, an affordable ownership syndicate formed of microshares, and despite starting out only in November the outfit has already enjoyed their second winner, with the Charlie Johnston-trained La Pulga gamely making all to complete a treble for Joe Fanning.

"I feel like I'm missing out!" Watson said from Spain. "I'm particularly excited because the Johnstons do so well with their stayers and for him to come out and win so well, there's a lot to look forward to now for the rest of the season. We'll go away now and discuss targets with the owners.

"We launched in November and it's very exciting for everyone. All of our horses are split into 4,000 shares and there are hundreds of owners involved in La Pulga. What we're really trying to do is bring to life the off-course experience with interactive live shows and regular interviews with trainers and jockeys.

"You have to acknowledge not everyone can go and you have to do your best for those at home. It's really fun and everyone's loving it at the moment!"

Raceshare will be hoping to take the wraps off another prospect, the William Haggas-trained juvenile Treasure Time, in the coming weeks.

Easy Edward

Edward Cornelius captured the feature 6f handicap to give Fanning the middle leg of his treble, with the sprinter showcasing blistering pace and tenacity to see off the 5-4 favourite Khanjar by a length.

