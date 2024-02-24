'There's a good chance he'll come back here Easter Monday' - Tom Gibney eyes Irish National for impressive Intense Raffles

The Boylesports Irish Grand National will be held on April's Fools Day this year, but there is nothing funny about saying Intense Raffles will be one of the leading contenders for Ireland's richest jumps race after his 43-length victory in the 3m1½f rated novice chase.

The six-year-old grey is Tom Gibney's only horse for the double-green colours of Issac Souede and Simon Munir, but the way he is going he will surely get a few more as Intense Raffles made it two from two in effortless fashion from the front.

The 4-6 favourite attacked his fences and produced a flawless round of jumping on very holding ground. Brampton Belle tried to stick with him but couldn't, and Kim Muir favourite Good Time Jonny was never involved at any stage, and beaten a long way.

Gibney said: "It's easy to get carried away in a three-runner race. Good Time Jonny is probably much better dropped out in a big field and Henry's mare hadn't been in great form. If we didn't win it we would have been very disappointed but, at the same time, we couldn't have been happier with the way he did it."

On the prospect of being aimed at the Irish Grand National, he added: "We could have gone for the novice race tomorrow in Naas, but we decided to come here today to test out the distance. We wanted to see if he'd stay and today it looks like he'd get every bit of it, so there is a good chance he'll come back on Easter Monday."

Gibney won the Irish Grand National with Lion Na Bearnai in 2012 and a dozen years later he looks to have another live contender.

Early double for De Bromhead



Henry de Bromhead exploded from the traps, winning the opening two races with Theatre Native and San Guido.

Despite being pulled up on her previous outing when 1-2 at Clonmel, punters kept faith with Theatre Native in the opening 2m maiden hurdle as she was odds-on again, this time 4-5.

She was keen throughout, but was much the best under Rachael Blackmore and won by seven lengths.

De Bromhead said: "I'm delighted with that. She ran very keen there all the way and when she learns to settle, obviously that will help her again. It was lovely to see her still finish out the race as well.

"She did a lovely piece of work about ten days ago, so that gave us some encouragement. I think the key is to try and get her to settle more. She's got an engine and I'm delighted she's done that."

On San Guido , who landed the 2m handicap hurdle, he said: "He was brilliant today. He jumped brilliantly and did it nicely. Darragh [O'Keeffe] was brilliant on him too."

Shadow leaves rivals in the dark



There was a big shock in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle, named in honour of Tommy Carberry, when 18-1 shot Shadow Rider bolted up by 21 lengths.

His job was made a lot easier when 5-2 favourite Glen Kiln departed at the second-last, but the winner looked to have his measure at the time under 7lb claimer Peter Smithers.

Winning trainer Paudie Roche said: "He's a lovely horse, but he's fragile. We train him out of the pool a bit. He's a bit inconsistent, but he did it well today."

