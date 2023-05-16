'There wasn't his usual zip' - Slipofthepen suffers first defeat as Captain Winters takes Heron Stakes in photo-finish

It took a photo-finish to determine the winner of the Heron Stakes, but it did not involve the King's previously unbeaten colt Slipofthepen, who could manage only third.

Instead it was the 12-1 outsider of the four-runner field, Captain Winters, who got the better of Grey's Monument to capture the Listed contest by a nose, with Slipofthepen breaking slowly and only momentarily threatening before fading into third under James Doyle.

It was a first try on turf for the Derby and St James's Palace Stakes entry after two successes on the all-weather at Kempton, and the ground was put forward to explain the 4-9 favourite's underwhelming performance.

"The ground was a bit tacky, the horse loves top of the ground and he just laboured in it," said joint-trainer John Gosden. "There wasn't quite his usual zip. You're coming from the all-weather to grass and it was his first race on turf, so there's a big difference.

"It's a stiff track, uphill, and he just didn't float off of it. He was a little bit keen but I'm not blaming that. We'll see how he is when we get home and decide what to do next."

The Kevin Ryan-trained Captain Winters could finish only fourth to the reopposing Finn's Charm in a Musselburgh handicap on his seasonal reappearance but he caught the eye here travelling strongly two furlongs out, and jockey Neil Callan praised the colt's attitude to hold off a sustained challenge.

He said: "It was a nice win. It was my first time seeing him since last season and I thought, 'Woah, he's not grown much', and that kind of worries you, but every time I ride for Kevin, whether they're good enough or not, you know they're tough and they're going to race.

"I seized the initiative because he was going so well, but he was crying out for the line at the end. He is what he is, he'll definitely come on a little bit for it and he's tough and genuine, which will always be in his favour. If he gets another opportunity like that I'm sure he will take advantage. A mile would be his maximum."

