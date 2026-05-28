'There was no hiding place' - Talk Of New York cut to 6-1 from 16 for St James's Palace after Heron victory

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Talk Of New York set up a possible tilt at a blockbuster St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with a stunning win in the Star Sports Heron Stakes.

The Godolphin-owned three-year-old had made a winning comeback on his return to Britain at Newmarket's Craven meeting, and he took another step up the ladder in his stride with a five-and-a-half-length triumph under William Buick.

His trainer Charlie Appleby said: "There was no hiding place. It was an end-to-end gallop and you have to be very impressed with the way the horse travelled into it and the way he picked up. He's done so well from the Craven to now."

Talk Of New York, who was third at Meydan in February, was originally cut to 8-1 (from 16) by Paddy Power for the St James's Palace, before trimming further to 6-1. Appleby is ready to let his emerging star take on Bow Echo and Gstaad in the Group 1.



He said: "Full credit to Bow Echo, who was an impressive winner of the 2,000 Guineas, and Gstaad's gone and backed it up in Ireland, while we had Distant Storm finish third in both of those races.

"I do feel there's an opportunity for a sort of slightly more unexposed three-year-old to come and mix it with them at the moment. If there's one there, it's Talk Of New York."

Positive Probert

An attacking mid-race move by David Probert helped seal a shock 28-1 victory for the Saeed bin Suroor-trained veteran Dubai Future in the Star Sports Henry II Stakes.

Probert has been riding with confidence since returning to Britain following a luckless stint in Hong Kong, and added the key Gold Cup trial to his seasonal tally with the help of a willing partner by a neck.

Probert said: "He's a forward-going horse and the one thing I learned about him at Ascot is he has a big stride once you let him get into it. He got caught for a bit of speed mid-race at Ascot, and I always had it in the back of my head that if the race was not going to develop early enough then I had to plan something like that.

"It worked out great and he seemed to thrive on it. He's a ten-year-old gelding, but there's so much life left in him. He thoroughly deserved that and it's exciting times."

Dubai Future was cut to 33-1 (from 50) for the Gold Cup, in which he finished third last year.

Where Loves Lives takes downs rivals

Jockey Kevin Stott was adamant there was more to come from Where Love Lives , after the juvenile made it two wins in as many starts in the Listed National Stakes, earning a 20-1 (from 25) quote for the Norfolk Stakes from Coral.

Stott said: "He's still learning, he's a big horse and I think Ascot will probably suit him. He's got bags of speed and he'll take another step forward from this."

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