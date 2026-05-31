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Reportstoday
16:45 Thirsk

'There are no millionaires in this syndicate by any means!' - joyful but poignant success as Al Hussar strikes

Geoff Clark (far right) and fellow owners enjoy their victory with Al Hussar
Geoff Clark (far right) and fellow owners enjoy their victory with Al HussarCredit: David Carr
Play17 ran
16:45 ThirskFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 5fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Al Hussar
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Far Above The Law
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Vantheman
    11/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    2Spring Is Sprung
    20/1
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On an afternoon when the bloodstock superpower Coolmore swept the board with the first three home in the French Derby, Al Hussar showed there is another side to successful ownership.

The Grant Tuer-trained four-year-old is owned by a group of friends and his short-head victory under Oliver Stammers in the 5f handicap had a poignancy that transcended the prize-money.

"He's named after one of our close friends who died suddenly, so this is emotional for us," said Geoff Clark, one of their number.

The group are fully committed to racing and Clark said: "There are six of us in the syndicate, from Newcastle and the north east. We've had a load of jumpers over the years and a few Flat horses. This is our first horse with Grant and we just bought a yearling last year. 

"The original syndicate was all lads who worked together, mainly surveyors and people who work in a construction company.

"It gives you some of the best days out you can ever have. And it's not that expensive when you spread it like this, it's really affordable – there are no millionaires in this syndicate by any means!"

King Alfred

Ed Walker won the Sandringham Handicap with Never Let Go for the Keswick family's Rockliffe Stud last year and he could have another smart Royal Ascot prospect for the owner-breeders this time in Alfred Wallace.

The two-year-old, fifth on his debut at Ascot,  certainly impressed Kieran Shoemark with the way he battled to a half-length defeat of Pikachu, who pulled nearly five lengths clear of the rest in the 7f novice.

"He's definitely taken a nice, positive step forward," the jockey said. "At Ascot it was very much first day at school. 

"He learned plenty and stepping up to seven furlongs today was always going to suit. I felt like I committed him early, but it was a really likeable performance.

"He's got a big heart and his will to win is there. They pulled a long way clear of the third, I think both the front two horses are really smart."

Ed Walker: has several smart three-year-old fillies in his ranks
Ed Walker: could have another smart type for Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Keep it simple

Taking the shortest route from stall one to the line paid off for Jason Hart as he made all on Dazzling Haze in the 5f handicap for three-year-olds.

"Like in any race, I try to keep it as simple as I can," the jockey said. "There's no point in complicating things."

The winner had finished fifth here on her first run for Robert Cowell and her jockey said: "I thought the run here last time was encouraging and she felt like she'd strip a lot fitter. Robert was adamant that I went forward today and it's paid dividends."

Brilliant Brielle

A day after Estrange had David O'Meara dreaming of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with a classy Group 3 win at Carlisle, Brielle underlined the trainer's fine form by returning from an eight-month break to defy top weight in the 1m4f handicap.

"David's horses are hitting form at the right time," said jockey Danny Tudhope. "This is a lovely big filly, there's plenty of scope to her and she's a good, strong galloper. She's had a long lay-off and it was a great performance."

Read more here

'He could do whatever you asked him to do' - Ryan Moore hails Constitution River as Aidan O'Brien saddles French Derby 1-2-3 

Coolmore not only breed the best horses, they’re the best thinkers too - why Constitution River's win was a tactical masterclass 

Constitution River delivers at Chantilly to hand Wootton Bassett and Talvard another Jockey Club triumph 

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16:45 ThirskPlay
Sky Bet Club Handicap17 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Al Hussar
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Far Above The Law
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Vantheman
    11/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    2Spring Is Sprung
    20/1
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