'The Windsor Castle wouldn't be the wrong place to send him' - Hugo Palmer and Jason Hart winners showcase Royal Ascot potential

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Tricky Tel made it two winners from two runners on the card for trainer Hugo Palmer with victory in the 6f handicap.

The sprinter was a capable two-year-old, having won twice at Chester and contested a Listed event at Ascot, and he built on an encouraging reappearance third to get the better of Back To Me by half a length under Jason Hart.

"He showed a really good attitude," Hart told Racing TV. "I could see no reason why he couldn't drop back a furlong on a stiff track. If he went up enough, the Palace of Holyroodhouse [at Royal Ascot] could be the race for him. A stiff five would play right to his strengths."

Palmer and Hart also landed the opening 5f maiden with Sale Shark , who showed a good attitude to score by two and a quarter lengths. He also has Ascot ambitions.

The jockey added: "He did everything very professionally, he picked up well and gave me a nice feel – the Windsor Castle wouldn't be the wrong place to send him."

Sogniamo surprise

Her name translates to 'we dream' from Italian, and Sogniamo gave owners Aurelius Racing plenty to look forward to when landing the 1m1f novice at 80-1.

Sogniamo defeats 4-9 favourite Bearish in the 1m1f novice at Hamilton Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The filly had finished last on her sole outing for Marcus Tregoning as a juvenile, but made the perfect start for new trainer David O'Meara when mowing down 4-9 favourite Bearish to score by three-quarters of a length under Rowan Scott.

The three-year-old has clearly improved since breathing northern air, and victory in the £11,500 contest means she has already recouped a significant chunk of the 14,000gns she fetched at the Tattersalls October Sale as a yearling in 2024.

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