'I thought Sean had gone ahead and won' - Quinlan reels in champion jockey Bowen

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Dunkerque dug deep to catch the wandering 15-8 favourite and land the feature 2m4½f novices’ handicap chase for trainer Jennie Candlish.

The six-year-old backed up his previous success at Newcastle, reeling in an idling Seaview Rock, who appeared to have hit the front too soon under champion jockey Sean Bowen.

Seaview Rock, held up in rear for much of the race, loomed up at the business end and kept Dunkerque tight to the rail approaching the final fence. But the winner switched right on the run-in to strike in the final strides.

Winning rider Sean Quinlan told Sky Sports Racing: “They went a good gallop and, the whole way round, I was thinking, ‘Where is Sean?’ But then he arrived next to me and kept me in.

"I thought Sean had gone ahead and won, but he pulled up a bit in front and my lad rallied.

“He jumped well on the whole and I was thinking he’s probably a young man’s ride early on, but the further we went, the better he jumped."

After Alan O’Keeffe retired from riding and then became Candlish’s assistant trainer, Quinlan took over as stable jockey and the partnership has since delivered 206 winners.

The 42-year-old added: “When Alan got injured and had to retire, they brought me in and, if it wasn’t for that, I would have been struggling. It’s a good association and hopefully we can keep going for another year or two.”

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