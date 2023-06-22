Racing Post logo
The twists of fate that delivered Frankie Dettori a final Gold Cup success

Frankie Dettori celebrates success in the Queen's Vase with Gregory
Frankie Dettori celebrates his Gold Cup success, a moment that might easily not have happenedCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play12 ran
16:20 Ascot2m 4f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    11Courage Mon Ami
    15/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Coltrane
    fav11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Subjectivist
    9/2

It could all have been so different. When Frankie Dettori rides the Gold Cup winner at his final Royal Ascot, the instinct is to accept that, of course, this was bound to happen, just as he was bound to win Classics in May and June.

Not so. We might easily have been living in a world in which the great man didn't ride Courage Mon Ami, the horse who coped so smoothly with such a big step up in class.

All it would have taken was for Haskoy to avoid the tendon injury which swept her into retirement last week. Ralph Beckett's filly was 8-1 for the Gold Cup and John Gosden readily accepted in the winner's enclosure that Dettori would have chosen her over his horse.

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 22 June 2023Last updated 19:15, 22 June 2023
