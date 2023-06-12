'The team are working hard' - Ed Dunlop's sparking summer continues with Lingfield double

June is proving to be a great month for Ed Dunlop as a double at Lingfield raised his tally to eight winners in the last 12 days, with a remarkable 64 per cent of his runners having finished in the top three in that timeframe.

Royal Dream showed a determined attitude to fend off the strong-travelling Obama Army in the 1m2f handicap under Danny Muscutt, before the consistent Grey Gray recorded a first success in the 5f maiden. She had finished a runner-up on three starts already this season.

Dunlop now has 22 winners this term and continues to chase his tally of 58 winners last season, the best campaign for the Classic-winning stable since 2001.

"The horses are going good, they're healthy and the team are working hard – it's been a great day so long may it continue," the Newmarket trainer said.

"Royal Dream showed a nice attitude. He ran very well on his first handicap on the all-weather and then we tried him on turf but he didn't like the fast ground. We went back to the all-weather and it's good to see him get his head in front.

"Grey Gray deserved it. Her form was rock-solid but her trainer arguably had placed her very poorly by taking on those decent horses. She wins a GB bonus which is so important to her owners [the Serendipity Partnership]."

Grey Gray's jockey Hollie Doyle was also recording a double, having ridden the Archie Watson-trained Wiseacre to a 12-length victory in the mile handicap.

