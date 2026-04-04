'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying' - Clifford Lee marks miracle comeback with a winner

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Clifford Lee returned to cheers after riding a winner on just his second ride since coming "within less than a millimetre of killing himself" in a motorbike accident.

Less than six months ago he was in a coma, having broken his C1 vertebra and suffered an internal bleed that stopped him from breathing.

But he has battled back to fitness through a painful rehabilitation at Jack Berry House in Malton, just as Al Qareem battled back under his urgings in the closing stages of the Virgin Bet Goliath Cup to give him a Listed success, a day after he resumed race-riding.

"It's fantastic on just my second ride back," Lee said. "I've been working very hard at Jack Berry House, they've done a great job to get me where I am today.

"It wasn't easy to come back. I'm very strong-minded and I don't think many people would have done what I've done.

"I feel stronger in myself and I haven't lost it. I feel great, especially after having that winner. I needed that to give my confidence a boost."

Lee has now won nine times on Al Qareem and said: "He has been a fantastic horse for me throughout his career. He's very game and he tries very hard."

He is a mainstay of Karl Burke's operation and the trainer was delighted at the result, having detected a note of apprehension in his stable jockey ahead of the race.

"It's fantastic for Clifford," Burke said. "The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of killing himself. He's done brilliantly to come back. He's worked very hard, all credit to Jack Berry House.

"He's a big part of the team, he's been with us since he was a kid. He'd only ridden two winners when he came to us. I've got a great team of jockeys but Cliff is my main man."

Clifford Lee and Al Qareem battle past Mount Atlas at Musselburgh Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Lee suffered his injury in late October last year, while riding a motorbike on a dirt track during a family break in Scotland.

It dramatically halted his best season, during which he had made a Group 1 breakthrough and was poised to reach 100 winners in Britain in a year for the first time. At the time of his injury, he had won on his last four rides and stood on a personal-best total of 94 winners.

Lee has been riding since 2014 and moved north nearly a decade ago to join Burke, for whom he won his first Group 1 race on Venetian Sun in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

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