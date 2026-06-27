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The stars align for Daniel Muscutt and Charlie Johnston as Align The Stars defies wide draw to land the Northumberland Plate
- 1st4Align The Stars10/1
- 2nd20Kirchner17/2
- 3rd13Synergism9/1
- 4th12Saint Etienne18/1
Align The Stars and Daniel Muscutt landed the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at odds of 10-1.
Drawn 14 of 20, Align The Stars tracked the front-running Bahadur and, bar a slight shuffling to the left inside the two-furlong marker as the cutaway rail cut in, always looked likely to take a hand in the finish.
A full-brother to the talented veteran Al Aasy, Align The Stars came home in front of two other well-backed horses in Kirchner and Synergism, while favourite Ride The Thunder was sixth.
Explaining how the run of the race allowed him to get a prominent sit coming out of the first bend running away from the stands, Muscutt said: "Similar to the consolation race, there was a mad rush to the turn and then everyone backed out of it.
"I was able to just keep out wide and I could see that the ones out front didn’t really want to be there and when Will [Buick on Bahadur] slipped forward, I went with him.
"He’s a horse that warms into his racing, the further he goes the better he gets and I was able to sort of control when we got rolling. He got caught on the coat tails of the Sean Woods horse and when he hit the two pole, he stayed rolling."
Some 32 years after his father Mark scored with Quick Ransom, Charlie Johnston was recording a first win in the Plate.
Muscutt said of the Kingsley Park stable: "They do well with all sorts of horses but their stayers are always proficient and tough, and he was no exception."
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