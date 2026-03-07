'Riding without irons is not too difficult in a way - I was back to my roots as a kid riding ponies in the field'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Caoilin Quinn produced a wonderful sit at the last to maintain his partnership with Imperial Cup favourite Mondo Man, bringing home the win despite losing his irons in the recovery. The rider shares that nervous moment

We went a good, even gallop but he's a horse with a lot of class. I didn't feel we were going that quick, he was in his comfort zone. He's making my job a lot easier and hopefully he can fulfil his potential.

I didn't have a look around going to the last, I just kept kicking forward, so I didn't know how far I was clear. They're tough conditions and I didn't want to go looking for a long one or do anything stupid so I tried to let him go in and pop it and get out the other side safe.

We nearly didn't do that, he went one way and I went the other, but luckily I managed to stay aboard. It wasn't pretty but we got the job done.

Riding the finish without irons is not ideal, but it's not too difficult in a way. It was back to my roots as a kid riding ponies around the field.

Caoilin Quinn's legs dangle either side of Mondo Man after losing his irons Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That said, I was getting a bit anxious up the run-in. The ground's not ideal for him and he was getting a little tired towards the end, so he showed a lot of guts to keep galloping. He was left alone in front for a long time so he was very tough and showed a lot of guts to really knuckle down and battle as well.

What a brilliant, brilliant day.

Mondo Man has been very frustrating. He's not been the easiest of rides. We had to ride him very cold to get him to settle and that's probably not the way to ride him but you just couldn't ride him any more forward than that as he was far too keen.

He's grown up a lot and is much more mature; he's making my job a lot easier. I could see him only going from strength to strength. He has plenty of talent.

"I could see him only going from strength to strength, he's plenty of talent" Credit: Getty Images

I think he could be Graded class in time. Remember his first run at Ascot against Lulamba, he was so keen that day he had no right to finish that close. That shows how much ability he had.

He's probably well handicapped at the minute through being immature, but if he can step through handicaps I would say it'd be no problem stepping up eventually into Graded company.

