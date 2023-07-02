'The prize-money was so good that we couldn't leave it behind' - Cian Collins lands first Cartmel winner with Fiveonefive

Irish trainer Cian Collins recorded his first winner at Cartmel when Fiveonefive surged to a last-gasp victory in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

The 25-year-old, based in County Meath, was out of luck with his first two runners at the course on Friday, but struck with the five-year-old, who chased down Too Friendly to score by a head.

"He's got plenty of pace and is really good at this trip. The prize-money was so good that we couldn't leave it behind. It took us 12 hours to get over," Collins told Racing TV.

"It's our first time here this weekend, but this was the lad we wanted to come over for. We thought he'd run a big race."

Haslam double

Ben Haslam's strong track record continued with a double headlined by veteran Didtheyleaveuoutto's narrow win in the 2m6f handicap hurdle.

The ten-year-old's nose success was his first over jumps for more than four and a half years, and Haslam also struck with Arthur's Quay in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Richie McLernon, who rode both winners, said: "Ben does a fantastic job and we're very lucky to get these horses. He gets them back and right for these days."

Kennedy denied

Jack Kennedy was out of luck on his return to action after breaking his tibia and fibula in January.

The multiple Grade 1-winning jockey was second on two of his three rides, including when favourite New Year Honours was no match for Titanium Moon in the 2m1f mares' novice hurdle.

