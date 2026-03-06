- More
'The penny's starting to finally drop' - Nicky Richards continues fine start to March with fourth winner in as many days
- 1st8Red Cadillac17/2
- 2nd9Coconut Splash11/1
- 3rd5Kazar Forez15/2
Nicky Richards continued his red-hot start to the month as Red Cadillac provided the trainer with his fourth winner from seven runners in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.
The seven-year-old failed to win in any of his first nine starts before ending that run with success on his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle in November. He was narrowly beaten next time at Ayr but bounced back to winning ways at that same track when defeating Coconut Splash.
Seven of his 11 runs have come on soft ground, and Richards, who fired in his 27th winner of the season, believes conditions worked to the 17-2 shot's advantage.
Speaking to Racing TV, Richards said: "He travelled his way through that ground, and that's not very nice ground today but he handled it well. He jumped well and he had to show a good attitude.
"He's growing up and the penny's starting to finally drop, so it'll be interesting where we end up. I'm happy."
The Cumbria-based trainer was unable to add victory earlier on the card when 8-11 favourite La Zoubida finished third in the 2m4½f mares' novice hurdle.
He added: "She got stuck in the ground a little bit and had a big penalty. She had one or two hard races, but she'll make a lovely chaser next year and that's where you'll see the best of her."
A day of doubles
Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore geared up for Myretown's defence of his Ultima crown at next week's Cheltenham Festival with a double. Walking On A Dream landed the opening 2m4½f handicap chase, before Society Soldier won the 2m4½f mares' novice hurdle.
Trainer Nick Alexander also enjoyed a brace with Lance Les Des in the 2m maiden hurdle and Platin Moon in the 2m handicap hurdle.
