'The penny is beginning to drop, but he's a big, backward baby' - Jamie Snowden sets sights on big Sandown prize again

Jamie Snowden is eyeing an EBF Final repeat after Cinquenta powered away from his rivals in the 2m4½f novice hurdle under Gavin Sheehan.

The Lambourn yard enjoyed success in the valuable Sandown event with Laurens Bay last year and Snowden places Cinquenta, who was breaking his maiden over hurdles at the third attempt, in a similar bracket.

"It was a nice performance," he said. "He stepped forward for the step up in trip and a bit of softer ground. The penny is beginning to drop, but he's a big, backward baby and he's learning all of the time. Today was a slightly easier race than the ones he'd been competing in.

"We won the EBF Final last year with Laurens Bay and I'd say he's in a similar mould, he's a future staying chaser. Laurens Bay has progressed over fences and is going to go to the National Hunt Chase and you'd like to think Cinquenta might be that sort of horse next year."

The winner boasts some promising bumper form behind top novice hurdlers Sober Glory and No Drama This End and took the trainer's recent strike-rate to an impressive 30 per cent from his last ten runners.

Sheehan went on to complete a double aboard Kalkaroo in the 2m½f handicap hurdle for trainer Billy Aprahamian.

Fame on fire

Deborah Cole advertised her talents when conjuring a fourth win out of Immortal Fame in the feature 3m handicap chase.

The ten-year-old staved off Impatient to score by a head under James Bowen and has certainly proved a shrewd buy for the owners Knowle Racing, who shelled out £16,000 for him out of Tom Lacey's yard in July 2024.

