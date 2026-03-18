The Mount Athos Handicap! James Tate stalwart wins Kempton feature for fourth year in a row

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Mount Athos racked up a fourth straight win in the feature 7f handicap at Kempton on Wednesday night.

Trained by James Tate , the seven-year-old extended his remarkable record in the race under James Doyle , who has been on board for all four of those wins, as well as two more at Kempton outside this contest.

Sent off the 11-4 second favourite, Mount Athos raced off a mark of 104, 2lb lower than when successful last year. As in his previous victories, he made all and kept on well to hold the 11-10 favourite Sarab Star by half a length.

The winning jockey told Racing TV: “It was probably the most straightforward victory of them all. It was a kind draw [stall two] and he jumped away quickly. I could see Tom [Marquand, on Sarab Star] wanted to take the lead, so we took advantage and I was able to dictate things.

“He’s a funny one. You get the lead and try to go as slow as you can, but he’s a big, exuberant mover and hasn’t got the most natural gait, so you have to keep things smooth.

“He’s gorgeous and we’ve been on quite a journey. I remember James ringing me and saying he had a pretty nice two-year-old. I didn’t ride him on his first win at Thirsk, but since then we’ve had some nice moments.”

Mount Athos now has eight wins from 25 starts, six of them at Kempton, with his other victories coming at Thirsk and Deauville. He has also finished second five times, accumulating £148,890 in prize-money.

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