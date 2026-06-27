'The more you ask, the more he gives' - Qirat blows Criterion rivals away under Silvestre de Sousa masterclass

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Qirat repelled Never So Brave in the battle of the Group 1 winners in a pulsating finish to a deep running of the Criterion Stakes.

There was no repeat of Qirat's 150-1 success from last year's Sussex Stakes but it was still a good result for the layers as the 8-1 shot held off 6-4 favourite Never So Brave , winner of the City of York Stakes on the Knavesmire last season, by a length and a half.

Silvestre de Sousa partnered Qirat for the first time and they were a match made in heaven, with the jockey overcoming an awkward start to make virtually all in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai-sponsored Group 3 contest.

"He was tough, considering he was a bit hot at the gates," de Sousa said. "I had the determination to go forward and he responded well under pressure. The more you ask, the more he gives.

"The ground wasn't fast, there was kindness in it, and that helped him. To me, he's a horse who wants to go a bit further than seven furlongs and I wouldn't be surprised if later on you see some cheekpieces on to help him travel better."

De Sousa collected multiple big races in Dubai over the winter but success in the Criterion, staged at York for the second time having previously been run at Newmarket, was his first at Group level in Britain since Charyn won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in 2024.

Ralph Beckett: could send Qirat to the Sussex for a repeat bid Credit: Getty Images

He will face stern competition to keep the ride on Qirat, who was cut to 40-1 (from 100) for a repeat in the Sussex, and 16-1 (from 40) for the Lennox, both at Glorious Goodwood, by Paddy Power.

Beckett's assistant Adam Kite said: "He stays a mile so I said to Silvestre to set sail for home plenty early enough. We popped a tongue-tie on him after he disappointed a bit at Epsom, and he's got to the stage where little tweaks can make a big difference.

"There's Goodwood again and he can come back here for the City of York. He's the type of horse who can dance every dance."

Different ground, same result

Naana's Shadow followed up her victory in the 3YO Dash at Epsom with another display of potent speed in the 5f handicap under Oisin Murphy.

Trainer Katie Scott, who celebrated her first winner since that Derby meeting success, took great satisfaction in the filly's ability to handle the faster surface on a hot and breezy day.

Naana's Shadow (left) wins narrowly at York on Saturday Credit: York Racecourse

"She's just very fast and straightforward," the trainer said. "She's the fastest horse I've ever sat on and it was good to see her do it on quick ground. When they perform really well on slow ground, there's a concern that when they come back to quick ground, they'll lose their speed. But she's done everything right."

Scott was not ruling out the possibility of a quick turnaround for the 16-5 winner.

"I put her in a sprint at Sandown on Friday just this morning and she might go there, depending on how she comes out of this race," she added.

Successful raid

Irish trainer David Marnane was rewarded for casting his net far and wide when Sirocco Sands won the 6f novice with real authority.

Marnane and jockey Robbie Colgan combined to register their first victories at the track with the Persian Force colt, who was bought by owners MRC International for €65,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland September sale.

The scene at a packed York on Saturday Credit: York Racecourse

With the trainer at the Curragh, the owners' representative Jimmy Nolan was on hand to encourage a return for the Ebor meeting in August.

"David spotted this opportunity and I was really impressed with him as to win here by two and a quarter lengths is a fair statement," said Nolan.

"David has loved him from the start and I'll be advocating that we come back for the Gimcrack. Everyone has been friendly and welcoming since we got here and you'd encourage Irish trainers to come over when they've got the chance. It's hugely exciting to have horses who are able to come here and compete."

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