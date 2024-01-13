The missing horses and racegoers are a worry but Warwick still gets rewarded on its big day

A little over a minute before Warwick's biggest race, a loud noise was made by a man standing at the running rail opposite the final fence. That same man erupted again as the race entered its closing stages. He was beaten both in decibel level and out on the track by a lady central to a marvellous family triumph.

For travelling head groom Phil Haywood, and indeed all members of Dan Skelton's almost unstoppable team, victory for Galia Des Liteaux would have brought up a magnificent seven. Within the last hour, the stable had claimed the 2.15 at Wetherby, the 2.24 at Warwick and the 2.42 at Kempton. Now, while awaiting the Wigley Group Classic Chase, Haywood was fixing his glare on the big screen and seeing Santos Blue pull clear under Ben Sutton at the end of Wetherby's 2.50 handicap hurdle.

"Go on, Ben!" shouted Haywood as a sixth winner of the day was posted for a trainer having a lovely time somewhere considerably warmer. "Dan can stay in Barbados sunning himself – we've got this sorted out," he added, immediately switching his attention to Galia Des Liteaux's progress through a £100,000 race staged just 12 miles from Skelton's Alcester base.